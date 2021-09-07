Menu
Eula Heath
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Eula Heath

Aug. 31, 1935 - Aug. 30, 2021

Eula Heath, 86, of Waco, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021. Graveside service with a flyover will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 4, at Waco Memorial Park with Pastor Don Wallace officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, September 3, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco.

Eula was born on August 31, 1935, in Lepanto, Arkansas, to Earl Wallace and Fannie Mae Wilson Wallace. She became a pilot and worked in aviation where she met her husband of 38 years, Chuck Heath. She and Chuck were involved in the Experimental Aircraft Association for many years and were always involved in an airplane project. For several years she was involved in taking groups to Israel. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; and her husband, Chuck Heath.

Eula is survived by her daughter, Beth Wooten and husband, Tim; two sons, Dan Heath of Gholson and David Mullen of Valley Mills; granddaughters, Miranda Quetz and husband, Julio, Melanie Hill and husband, Talmadge, Megan Markowski and husband, Kelly; and seven great-granddaughters.

Sign her Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Sep
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Waco Memorial Park
TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear Eula is no longer with us. What a beautiful person...inside and out. Chuck and Eula were both very special to my family. I feel blessed to have known them.
Marlo Collins
Family
September 6, 2021
