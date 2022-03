Evelyn DanielJune 24, 1932 - Decembeer 12, 2021Evelyn Daniel, 89, joined her Heavenly family on December 12, 2021. A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas.Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; two sons, Mark and Gary Daniel; and two grandsons, Lawrence Ray Daniel and Jacob Aaron Sobel.Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Vicki Menard, and husband, Stephen; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com