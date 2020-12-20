Evelyn Harkin
March 29, 1926 - Dec. 19, 2020
Evelyn Jackson Harkin passed away on December 19, 2020, and went home to her Lord and Savior.
Evelyn was born March 29, 1926, in Gatesville, Texas, to John Guy Jackson and Amelia Nadine Coskrey Jackson. She grew up and attended schools in Mosheim, Heidenheimer, Moffat and Temple.
In 1948, Evelyn moved to Waco where she worked for A&P Grocery. In 1950, she married Michael Denis Harkin, Jr. They made their home in Waco where they raised their four children. They were members of Beverly Hills Baptist Church where Evelyn taught second grade Sunday School in her earlier years.
Sewing was her hobby and passion over the years. In later years, some of her greatest enjoyment was visiting old homeplace communities and keeping in touch with family and friends. She received great joy in opening her home to host church showers/parties and various gatherings of family and friends. In her later years, she thoroughly enjoyed watching her great-grandchildren grow up. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband in 1991; her parents; brothers, Billie Guy Jackson and W.T. (PeeWee) Jackson; sister, Ruth Hyden, and brothers-in-law, Gene Looney and Alfred (Hoss) Hyden.
She is survived by brother, Wade Jackson (Loreth); sisters, Jewel Looney and Amelia (Palsy) Prescott (Walter); sisters-in-law, Irene Jackson and Dovie Fowler; daughter, Gale Comer (Travis); sons, Michael Harkin (Trenace), Ken Harkin (Annette) and Eddie Harkin (Loretta); grandchildren, Monet Harkin Van Gundy (J.D.), Chad Harkin (Nicole), Patrick Harkin (Adrienne), Denis Comer, Athena Harkin Moore (Greg) and Amelia Comer; great-grandchildren, Aurora and Jackson Van Gundy, Paxton Harkin, Bella Titus, Alice Harkin, Noah and Anistyn Moore; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved very much.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 28, at Oakcrest Funeral Home (Waco) with Rev. Mark Westerfield officiating. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside will be at Waco Memorial Park, followed by a reception nearby for friends and family to celebrate Evelyn's life.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2020.