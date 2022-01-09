Evelyn Laverne Reed
Nov. 23, 1933 - Dec 31, 2021
Evelyn Laverne Reed, 88, of China Spring died December 31, 2021, in Waco with family by her side. She fought a long battle with COPD until the very end.
Laverne was born in Waco November 23, 1933, to Leslie Reed and Ila Belle Brotherton. She had one sister, Beverly Ann. She married Emmett Reed, Jr. in 1952. Emmett and Laverne had one daughter, Deborah Lynn. Their marriage was a happy 45 years. Laverne loved to spend time with her family and friends, always loving and laughing. Laverne was always loving, kind, giving, positive, understanding, supportive and fun. Many affectionately called her Neecee. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett E. Reed, Jr.; parents, Leslie Reed and Ila Belle Brotherton; and nephew, James Keith Harrell.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Reed-Propst; three grandchildren, Dylan Reed Propst, Krizan Bethany Propst, and Adrian Sienna Propst of China Spring; sister, Beverly Harrell; great-nephew, James Keith Harrell, Jr. and his mother, Tracy Harrell of Hewitt.
A Spring Memorial and Dedication will be announced.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.