Fay Chane
May 28, 1940 - Sept. 5, 2021
Fay K. "Granny" Chane, 81, of Marlin, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, September 5, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 10, at Marlin Restoration Church, 1012 Live Oak, Marlin, with Jeff Rosas and Alex Rosas officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 9 at the church. Services are under the direction of Pecan Grove Funeral Home.
Fay was born May 28, 1940, in Kosse, Texas, to Eli and Bernice (Hood) Kay. She was raised in Kosse and a lifelong resident of Marlin. She was a proud and faithful member of Marlin Restoration Church, where she loved having Vacation Bible School and Thanksgiving drive-thru dinners. Fay was also a Women's leader for several years. She loved to cook and bake, being with her family, her church family, and she absolutely loved her children and grandchildren. She worked at home as a hairdresser for over 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Chane; parents; sister; several brothers; and a grandchild.
Fay is survived by her six children, son, Terry Reneau and wife, Linda, of Hewitt; daughters, Kitty Rosas and husband, Alex, of Riesel, Janice Reneau, Jerri Reneau, Alice Shelton and husband, David, Jennifer Chane, all of Marlin; sister, Carolyn Williams and husband, Winston, of Little Rock, AR; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.