Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fay Chane
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Fay Chane

May 28, 1940 - Sept. 5, 2021

Fay K. "Granny" Chane, 81, of Marlin, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, September 5, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 10, at Marlin Restoration Church, 1012 Live Oak, Marlin, with Jeff Rosas and Alex Rosas officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 9 at the church. Services are under the direction of Pecan Grove Funeral Home.

Fay was born May 28, 1940, in Kosse, Texas, to Eli and Bernice (Hood) Kay. She was raised in Kosse and a lifelong resident of Marlin. She was a proud and faithful member of Marlin Restoration Church, where she loved having Vacation Bible School and Thanksgiving drive-thru dinners. Fay was also a Women's leader for several years. She loved to cook and bake, being with her family, her church family, and she absolutely loved her children and grandchildren. She worked at home as a hairdresser for over 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Chane; parents; sister; several brothers; and a grandchild.

Fay is survived by her six children, son, Terry Reneau and wife, Linda, of Hewitt; daughters, Kitty Rosas and husband, Alex, of Riesel, Janice Reneau, Jerri Reneau, Alice Shelton and husband, David, Jennifer Chane, all of Marlin; sister, Carolyn Williams and husband, Winston, of Little Rock, AR; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Marlin Restoration Church
1012 Live Oak, MARLIN, TX
Sep
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Marlin Restoration Church
1012 Live Oak, Marlin, TX
Sep
10
Burial
Hillcrest Cemetery
Marlin, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Kitty I was so sad to read about your mothers passing. I will keep you and your family in my prayers
Lesa Kidd
Friend
September 10, 2021
Faye was the sweetest lady. Kind, caring, friendly, and so much more! So very sorry for all her family. Please accept my condolences and know you all are in my prayers.
Barbara Nutt
Friend
September 8, 2021
Rest with the Angels in peace, Mama Faye. Heaven is lucky to have you.
Melissa Rowell
Friend
September 8, 2021
Prayers for the family
Jackie Holdbrook Ivie
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results