Faye LaNelle Matthys



May 31, 1937 - November 26, 2020



Faye LaNelle (Rutherford) Matthys of Mart, Texas, died peacefully on November 26, 2020, at Tiffin House in Georgetown, Texas. A graveside visitation will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, followed by a service at 2:30 p.m. at the Mart Cemetery on 321 South Johnson Street, Mart, Texas.



LaNelle was born at home in Kirk, Texas, on May 31, 1937, to Leman and Odessa Rutherford. She graduated from Mart High School in 1955. On September 3, 1955, she married Donald Matthys. They were married for 57 years until his death on February 14, 2013.



LaNelle worked at Limestone/Navasota Valley Electric Coop from 1955 until her retirement in 2006. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mart for over 60 years where she served as a Sunday School teacher, a member of the choir and hospitality committee, and in various other capacities.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Matthys; her parents; her two brothers, Winford and Joe Carl Rutherford; and her sister, Voncille Lawrence.



She is survived by her son, Doug Matthys, and wife, Tammy, of Mart; her daughter, LaDon Matthys, of Georgetown, Texas; two grandchildren, Zachary Matthys and wife, Jenny, of Abilene, Texas, and Amanda Coon and husband, Michael, of Torrington, WY; one great-granddaughter, Halee Matthys; nephews, Jeff Byrd and Chris Lawrence; nieces, Donna Matus, Laura Gunn, and Sheryl Koons; and brother-in-law, Larry Lawrence.



Special thanks to the staff at Tiffin House in Georgetown, Texas, for the attentive care they provided during the last years of her life.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Baptist Church in Mart, Texas.



Littlepage Funeral Home



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.