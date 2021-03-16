Figes Dow
March 21, 1935 - March 12, 2021
Figes (Fi) Dow, of Redmond, Washington, formerly of Waco, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband and family.
Fi was born in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Martha Thompson Flaherty and Norman Willoughby Flaherty. She obtained a Bachelors Degree from Michigan State University, and a Masters Degree from the University of Michigan.
She married Gerald "Jerry" Davies in 1959, who was attending the University of Michigan Medical School. When he entered an Ophthalmology Residency, she taught middle school in the Detroit area. Over the next several years, they were blessed with four children, Wendy, Martha, Glen, and Tim.
She worked in her husband's office when he opened his Pediatric Ophthalmology practice in Dearborn, Michigan. When her husband died in 1978, she continued working in the office with another doctor who carried on the practice. Some of the time she worked out of her home, as she was in the midst of raising her four children.
She married again in 1981, to John "Jack" Flaherty, who had been widowed, and left with three children, somewhat older than Figes' children. They enjoyed raising them together, living in Grosse Ile, Michigan, on the waterfront. Unfortunately Figes lost him in 1987, and was widowed until 2001, when she married David Dow, whom she had known for over 40 years.
They lived in Waco, and traveled around the United States for several years in her RV, parking it in upper Michigan for the last few years of use. They visited family members and friends as they traveled, and saw many National Parks.
During their years in Waco, she was active in the Presbyterian Church, and the Brazos Forum. Prior to her years in Waco, she spent most of her time raising her children and working in the Pediatric Ophthalmology office established by her first husband. She finally retired from that when she married David Dow, and they shared 20 years of happily married life together.
She passed away from Alzheimer's Disease in Redmond, Washington, where they had moved so that her daughter Wendy and husband, Greg, could oversee her care.
She is survived by her sister, Shena; her four children, Wendy and husband, Greg, Martha and husband, Grant, Glen and wife, Lynn, and Tim and wife, Amy; and seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Three of her stepchildren also survive her, whom she treated as her own children: Kevin Flaherty, Barbara Gesmundo and husband, Jim, and Brian Flaherty and wife, Kris, and their respective children. She is likewise survived by her husband, David, and his children, Steve, Bonnie, Bill, and Jim, and their spouses and children.
A Memorial Service will be held later through the First Presbyterian Church, in accordance with whatever COVID precautions may require. Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Waco, 1100 Austin Ave., 76701, or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2021.