Florence June Blankenship Eary Summers



July 31, 1941 - Dec. 18, 2020



Florence June Blankenship Eary Summers passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, December 18, at the age of 79. June was born on July 31, 1941, in Temple, to Thomas J and Winnie Mae Blankenship. She was a nurse for over 40 years where she worked for many skilled nursing facilities in Central Texas. Geriatrics was her expertise, helping hundreds of elderly patients! June enjoyed playing cards, sewing, painting, and most importantly helping those in need.



She was preceded in death by second husband, Don Summers; first husband, Harry Eary; her three sisters; one brother; mother and father.



Survived by her four children, Donald Eary, Cheryl Donajkowski and husband, Erv, Thomas Eary and wife, Brenda, and Pamela Alonzo; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and dear friends.



The family would like to send a sincere thank you to James Fields for loving and caring for their mom.



There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 23, at Faith Temple Baptist Church in Lorena, TX.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.