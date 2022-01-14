Florine Delores Rauls Oliver



Dec. 9, 1941 - Jan. 3, 2022



Florine Delores Rauls Oliver went to her Heavenly home on January 3, 2022, in Wichita Falls, TX. She was born to Charles Rauls and Jo B. Slaughter Rauls in Waco, TX, on December 9, 1941. She graduated from A. J. Moore High and later attended and graduated from Paul Quinn College with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology.



She met and married the love of her life, Henry Oliver, and they celebrated 61 beautiful years together. To this union, two children were born, Pippa and Charles. During their marriage, they served many tours while Henry performed his duty in the Air Force.



After moving to Wichita Falls, Florine attended church at Sheppard Gospel Chapel and participated in many activities. She was employed by FEMA until her retirement.



Florine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her but especially her husband, Henry.



Florine was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Pippa; brother, Charles; infant great-grandson, Ezra Brown.



She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband, MSGT. Ret. Henry Oliver; son, Charles Henry Oliver (Elisha); granddaughters, Danielle Oliver Brown (Tim) and Zoliz Oliver; great-grandsons, Atlas Brown and Wintson Brown; sister, Joan Renae Merkledove; favorite niece, Nicole Merkledove; numerous in-laws, uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 13, at Antioch Baptist Church, 601 Bonner, with Pastor Virgil Nesbit. Final funeral services will be at Noon, Saturday, January 15, at Greater Zion Baptist Church, 1625 S 18th Street, Waco, TX, officiated by Rev. Carl Oliver and Rev. C. J. Oliver, her beloved brothers-in-law. Services are under the direction of Wells Funeral Home, 909 Harding Street, Wichita Falls, TX.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 14, 2022.