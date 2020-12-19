Frances ClemonsJan. 7, 1935 - Dec. 17, 2020Frances Evelyn Clemons, 85, of Waco, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, in a nursing home in Waco. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, December 21, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors Chapel. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, December 21, at the funeral home.Mrs. Clemons was born on January 7, 1935, in Hamilton, Texas, to Fritz and Clara (Rapp) Kopp. She loved playing Bingo, visiting friends, watching all sporting events, going to game rooms and going out to eat but her true love was her family. Mrs. Clemons was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin Clemons; daughter, Pamela D. Clemons; sister, Adine Blansit; and nephew, Raymond Blansit.Survivors include her son, Freddy Clemons; niece, Linda Lovelace and her husband, David.