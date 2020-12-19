Menu
Frances Clemons
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX
Frances Clemons

Jan. 7, 1935 - Dec. 17, 2020

Frances Evelyn Clemons, 85, of Waco, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, in a nursing home in Waco. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, December 21, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors Chapel. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, December 21, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Clemons was born on January 7, 1935, in Hamilton, Texas, to Fritz and Clara (Rapp) Kopp. She loved playing Bingo, visiting friends, watching all sporting events, going to game rooms and going out to eat but her true love was her family. Mrs. Clemons was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin Clemons; daughter, Pamela D. Clemons; sister, Adine Blansit; and nephew, Raymond Blansit.

Survivors include her son, Freddy Clemons; niece, Linda Lovelace and her husband, David.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Dec
21
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss.
Marilyn Dpivey
December 20, 2020
Freddy, I would like to extend my condolences to you. Your mom was such a warm, loving, caring person. Prayers for you and your family. God Bless.
Kookie Torres
December 20, 2020
My deepest condolences Freddie on your loss. Our prayers are with you
Jesse and MaryLou Guajardo
December 19, 2020
