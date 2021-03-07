Frances DeLeon
Sept. 17, 1929 - March 4, 2021
Frances Felan DeLeon, 91, passed away March 4, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center after experiencing a beautiful life. Services will be 10 a.m., Monday, March 8, at St. Francis on the Brazos with Father Eduardo Jazo officiating. Burial will follow at Mooreville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., with Rosary at 6 p.m., Sunday, March 7, with Deacon Jesse Garza officiating, at the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel.
Frances was born to Pedro and Juana Felan on September 17, 1929, in Mooreville, Texas. She married her husband, Tony DeLeon, Sr., on September 29, 1951, and they shared 41 years together. Frances worked at Powers Embroidery Chenille. She loved music, sewing, cooking for her family, being with her family, her cats and her special granddogs, Yogi and Hunter.
She was preceded in death by her father, Pedro Felan; her mother, Juana Felan; her husband, Tony DeLeon, Sr.; her brother, Martin Felan, Sr.; her sister, Ella Ortiz; her daughter, Frances Chavez; her son, Jessie DeLeon; daughter-in-law, Linda DeLeon; and several other family members.
Survivors include her daughters, Lucy DeLeon and Ruth DeLeon; her son, Tony DeLeon, Jr., and his wife, Dianna; her son-in-law, Monico Chavez; and 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and relatives.
Pallbearers will be Arthur DeLeon, George Chavez, Marcus Chavez, Rodney DeLeon, Delton DeLeon and Shawn Lade, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Romo, Jr., Luis Falcon, Shawn Lade, Sr., Jason Chudej, Pedro Berdecia, Justin Jimenez, Trevor Peck, Alonzo Falcon, Christian Chavez and Michael Gonzales.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.