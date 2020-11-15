Frances Mae Norman
July 8, 1928 - Nov. 13, 2020
Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Frances Mae Norman, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. Born on July 8, 1928, Frances grew up on a farm in Riesel, Texas. After graduating from high school, she enrolled in the Providence Hospital School of Nursing in Waco with the intention of joining the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. The war may have ended before Frances had a chance to serve, but her passion for nursing endured: for the next 47 years, Frances worked at the Waco VA Hospital and Providence Hospital while raising her three children. She will be remembered for her love of gardening, pickling, canning, and dewberry picking; her fondness for frugality and good deals at Goodwilll; her Sunday roast dinners with "burnt-bottom" rolls; and her tireless devotion to her family.
With her passing, she joins several beloved family members in heaven, including her husband, J. Clark Norman, Sr.; parents, Robert F. and Selma Platte; siblings, Ruth Saffle Dillon and Robert "Bobby" Platte; grandson, Nathan Lee Pilant; brother-in-law Joe Saffle; and cousin, Gwynn Molzahn. She is survived by her children, J. Clark Norman, Jr. and wife, Kathy, Ronald Norman and wife, Nina, Carol Pilant and husband, Randy; her grandchildren, Gary Pilant and wife, Christie, Sarah West and husband, Sean, Trey Norman, Greg Pilant and wife, Brittany, Amanda Norman, Christopher Norman, and Clarissa Norman; three great-grandchildren, Sophia Pilant, Ethan Pilant, and Payton Pilant; and brother-in-law, Johnny Norman and wife Donna, and their two daughters and grandchildren. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.