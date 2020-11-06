Frances Woodall Hollingsworth
July 13, 1931 - Nov. 4, 2020
Frances (Trompler) Woodall Hollingsworth, 89, of Corsicana, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Corsicana. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, November 7, at Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard with Rev. Ricky Woodall officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 6, at Wade Funeral Home in Hubbard.
Frances was born July 13, 1931, in Malone, to Henry and Gertrude (Muesse) Trompler. She lived most of her life in the Hubbard area. She was a wife, mother, homemaker and a hairdresser. For many years, she owned and operated Woodall's Beauty Shop in Hubbard. She also worked as a housekeeper for the First Baptist Church in Hubbard and also worked at the Mexia State School. Frances was an avid exerciser and until her health prevented her from doing so, she loved to walk. She greatly enjoyed working in her yard and remodeling the homes she lived in. Frances was an excellent painter.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hubbard and taught many different age levels of Sunday School through the years. Frances loved working with the youth, loved music, playing the piano and singing. She loved reading and studying her Bible and learning about our Savior and Deliverer, the Lord Jesus Christ. And now, she is safe at home in the arms of her Savior.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Ira Curt Woodall and Ray "Curle" Hollingworth; two brothers, Helmut Trompler and Buddy Trompler; sister, Leona (Trompler) Radke; son-in-law, Ronald D. Eskind and grandson, John Eskind Hollingsworth.
Survivors include four children, Gloria Hollingsworth and husband, Bill, of Corsicana, Carolyn Anderson and husband, Mike, of Elm Mott, Randy Woodall and wife, Gayleen, of Streetman, and Ricky Woodall and wife, Rebecca, of Hubbard; a sister, Florene Grounds of Corsicana; grandchildren, Catherine Wood and husband, Trevor, Suzanne Frost and husband, Craig, Tiffany Wilkins and husband, Steve, Heather Fulmer and husband, Robert, Andrew Woodall and wife, Elizabeth, Eric Woodall, Robin Woodall, Ryan Woodall and wife, Christina, Brady Woodall and Luke Woodall and wife, Shaylee; great-grandchildren, Stephanie Truitt, Tyler Truitt, Wesley Scoggins, Aston Leppert, Jordan Fulmer, Drew Fulmer, Jake Wilkins, Emma Wilkins, Addison Woodall, Drew Woodall, Samuel Woodall, William Woodall, Anna Woodall, Jack Ryan Woodall and Elliot Page Woodall; great-great-grandchildren, Gemma Truitt, Benjamin Truitt and Lane Carter Leppert and numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.