Francisco Tovar
1985 - 2022
BORN
1985
DIED
2022
Francisco Tovar

Nov. 30, 1985 - April 18, 2022

Francisco Tovar was called home on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Waco, TX, at the age of 36. Francisco was able to transition peacefully, surrounded in comfort and love by his family and friends.

Francisco was a family man, and always kept his children top of mind. Nothing was more important to him than them. To know him was to love him, Francisco always had a smile on his face, and was always so kind, loving and generous. He never met a stranger, everyone loved and respected him. He was hilarious, and always put a smile on everyone's face.

Francisco was born on November 30, 1985, in Rosebud, TX, to Camillo and Elida (Vasquez) Tovar. He graduated from Marlin High School in 2004, and maintained several lifelong relationships with his classmates. He was also an employee of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 17 years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elida Tovar; and cousin, Lupe Tovar, both of Marlin.

Survivors include his wife and children, Chassidy Wynne, Jovani Tovar (son, age nine) and Juliani Tovar (daughter, age seven); father, Camillo Tovar Jr.; brother, Camillo "Poppies" Tovar III; sisters, Cheyanne and Isabella Tovar; Aunt Janette and Uncle Phillip Galvan, all of Marlin, TX; as well as a host of family and friends who love and cherish him in their memories.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 23, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church with Father Gregory McLaughlin officiating. Interment to follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 22, at the funeral home.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Home
129 Coleman Street, Marlin, TX
Apr
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
TX
