Frank Hesbrook
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX
Frank Hesbrook

Dec. 6, 1962 - Sept. 18, 2021

Frank Hesbrook, 58, of Waco, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Ascension Providence Hospital. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 23, and memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. at the Connally-Compton Funeral Home.

Frank was born in Bellmead, Texas, on December 6, 1962, to Leonard and Alberta Hesbrook. He graduated from La Vega High School in 1981, and he was a great football player. Frank was a devoted fan of Elvis Presley, Dallas Cowboys, and the Baylor Bears. He worked in the funeral home services for many years, and Frank dedicated his life to his work. The gift of comfort he gave to so many families has now been returned to him. Frank was so loved, and he will be missed by his children and family. We now have so many loving and longlasting memories with Frank. As Elvis Presley sings, "Memories, pressed between the pages of my mind. Memories, sweetened thru the ages just like wine."

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Alberta Hesbrook; and his sisters, Linda Maciel and Renee Hesbrook.

Frank is survived by his children, Kristy Hesbrook, and son-in-law, Obie Dove, Caroline Hesbrook, and Joe Hesbrook. He is also leaving behind his siblings, Danny Hesbrook, Mary Taylor, Nora Hesbrook, and Ernest Hesbrook and wife, Judy. He is also survived by his only grandchild, Dakota Davis. Frank also leaves his many nieces and nephews behind. Last but not least, Frank is also survived by his dog and best friend, Buster Brown.

The family would like to thank the staff of Connally-Compton and the doctors and nurses who attended to Frank in his final days.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Sep
23
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Sincere Condolences for you all. My thoughts and prayers are with you. I know it was his job but the way he cared wasn't a part of his job. Frank's compassion was not a job. He helped me get through the toughest time of my life when I had to bury my closest cousin and my father shortly after. I am forever grateful for him. Thank you
Monika De La Rosa Salinas
Other
September 23, 2021
Me & My family send Deepest Condolences & prayers for Strength, Comfort to Frank's family Frank was a great sweet friend to us. He truly touched alot of family Hearts. God gained another beautiful special Angel
Sylvia Rodriguez
Friend
September 21, 2021
