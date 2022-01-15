Frankie "Terry" Chapman
Sept. 13, 1961 - Jan. 12, 2022
Frankie Terrell Chapman passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Graveside Services will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, January 17, at Rosemound Cemetery with John M. DeGiorgio officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, January 16, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Frankie was born September 13, 1961, in Waco, Texas, to Eugene and Gloria Chapman. Frankie attended La Vega Highschool and Texas State Technical College and received a degree in computer technology. From a young age he worked at the family fruit market and went on to open his own bail bonds business, Chapman's Bail Bonds. He enjoyed a lifetime of socializing with his family and friends, watching Cowboy's games, and all things golf.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Chapman; and his younger brother, Buddie.
He is survived by his wife, Kandi Chapman; mother, Gloria Chapman; son, Chase Chapman, and wife, Kelleigh, of Waco; daughter, Chesley Chapman, of Waco; stepsons, Jacob Skains, and wife, Michelle, of Axtell, Kalob Skains, of Axtell, brothers, David Chapman and Steve Chapman and wife, Debi, of China Spring; grandchildren, Cash Chapman, Ava Skains, and Remington Skains.
Pallbearers are Ross Gilcrest, Steve Chapman, Edrick Austin, Cody Cleveland, Andre Villareal, Wes Waller, and Brian Williams.
Memorials may be made to H.O.T. Junior Golf Academy. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.