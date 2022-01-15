Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frankie "Terry" Chapman
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Frankie "Terry" Chapman

Sept. 13, 1961 - Jan. 12, 2022

Frankie Terrell Chapman passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Graveside Services will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, January 17, at Rosemound Cemetery with John M. DeGiorgio officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, January 16, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Frankie was born September 13, 1961, in Waco, Texas, to Eugene and Gloria Chapman. Frankie attended La Vega Highschool and Texas State Technical College and received a degree in computer technology. From a young age he worked at the family fruit market and went on to open his own bail bonds business, Chapman's Bail Bonds. He enjoyed a lifetime of socializing with his family and friends, watching Cowboy's games, and all things golf.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Chapman; and his younger brother, Buddie.

He is survived by his wife, Kandi Chapman; mother, Gloria Chapman; son, Chase Chapman, and wife, Kelleigh, of Waco; daughter, Chesley Chapman, of Waco; stepsons, Jacob Skains, and wife, Michelle, of Axtell, Kalob Skains, of Axtell, brothers, David Chapman and Steve Chapman and wife, Debi, of China Spring; grandchildren, Cash Chapman, Ava Skains, and Remington Skains.

Pallbearers are Ross Gilcrest, Steve Chapman, Edrick Austin, Cody Cleveland, Andre Villareal, Wes Waller, and Brian Williams.

Memorials may be made to H.O.T. Junior Golf Academy. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
TX
Jan
17
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Rosemound Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Terry you will be missed and we thank you for all the times you was there for us RIP
Brenda Ballentine and family
January 20, 2022
Sorry for your loss
Azie Pearson
Work
January 19, 2022
Our prayers are with your family. Terry was Definitely one of the Good Guys and helped a lot of people in need. Rest In Peace our friend
Dale and Sharron Burnham has
Friend
January 16, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
John Ash
Friend
January 15, 2022
Terry has always been a dear friend of mine and my family. Our prayers are with you and your family in this time of need Terry was the best in all of his adventures and the only Bail Bondsmen all of Waco would call. May you Rest in Peace Terry
Randall D Ledbetter
Friend
January 15, 2022
Terry you are the Man and always will be our prayers are with you and your family RIP Terry
Marsha Wood
January 15, 2022
What a great guy would do anything to help someone always there for his friends and family. I will miss him.Sorry for everyones loss. Rest in peace my friend
RD DAVIS
Friend
January 15, 2022
Prayers for your family in your loss . May God be with you Kandi & comfort you at this special time & thru out the days ahead . I ask this in Jesus name , Amen !!
Nancy Queen
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results