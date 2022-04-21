Fred " Bud" HillsApril 25, 1931 - Jan. 9, 2022Fred Irving Hills passed away Sunday January 9, 2022, of natural causes.The memorial service for both Fred and Gwendolyn will be 10:00 a.m,. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Central United Methodist Church with Rev. Bob Rainey officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Navy.Mr. Hills was born in Chicago IL on April 25, 1931, to Fred Snyder Hills and Neva West Brown Dooley Hills. Fred married Gwendolyn Ruth Moberg on July 12, 1953 in Chicago IL before beginning his service in the US Navy during the Korean conflict after which he went to work with the Sherwin Williams Paint Company. Fred and Gwendolyn raised five sons as they traveled and worked in South and Central America over 30 years. In 1989, they retired to Indiana where they lived until health caused them to move closer to family in North Carolina. After Gwen's death in 2016, Fred moved to Waco in 2017 to be with his son Fred and daughter-in-law Barbara.Fred was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings and their spouses; and his wife.He leaves behind five sons and their wives, Fred and Barbara Hills of Hewitt TX, Tom and Kris Hills of Mooresville NC, Mike and Cindy Hills of Memphis TN, David and Karen Hills of Cincinnati OH, and Charles and Linda Hills of Cleveland OH. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and their families, which includes 6 great grandchildren.