Fred Khoury
July 27, 1928 - Dec. 2, 2020
Fred Khoury, 92, of Waco, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home.
Visitation with his family will be 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, December 6, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.
The private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 7, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with The Rev. Dr. James M. Pevehouse officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral service will be private. Those who wish to express their support may do so at the visitation Sunday afternoon or by viewing the funeral service livestreamed on the church's website.
Fred was born July 27, 1928, in Waco, to Alex and Theodora Khoury. He graduated from Waco High School and was in the Texas A&M class of 1949. Fred served in the 143rd Infantry Regiment where he earned the Faithful Service Medal and the Texas Meritorious Service Medal.
Fred married Betty Ray Gani from Lake Charles, LA, on February 17, 1957. Fred and Betty built their life in Waco over the last 63 years. He spent over four decades in the Life Insurance industry and was a member of the local Insurance Association.
Fred was a member of the local Jaycee chapter, volunteered for the United Way for several years, was a charter member of the Waco Civic Chorus, and a 27 gallon donor and Past President of the American Red Cross Gallon Club. He continued his charitable work as a member of the Karem Shrine Temple, a Past President of the Karem Arab Patrol, and a member of the Waco Masonic Lodge #92 for over 50 years. Fred was also an active member of the Waco Syrian Lebanese Association for over eight decades, which was founded by his father and other family members.
As a lifelong member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Fred was an acolyte, and Acolyte Chairman for a number of years, a member of the vestry and a member of St. Paul's choir for more than 55 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alex Khoury; brothers, Theodore and Ernest Khoury; and sister, Lillian Davidson.
Fred is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Cynthia Badrak and her husband, Jim; son, Fredrick Khoury and his wife, Sandee; daughter, Sharon Khoury Carroll and her husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Luke, Jacob, Issac, Lucas, Jordan and Jaden; brother, Rollin Khoury and his wife, Lorraine; sister-in-law, Judy Khoury; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fred's memory may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospitals or to the American Cancer Society
.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.