Freddie Duffey
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
Freddie Duffey

Aug. 12, 1923 - Dec. 9, 2020

Mrs. Freddie Mae Duffey passed away December 9, 2020, in Ft. Worth. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday Dec. 19, in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Gholson. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.

Littles - Waco
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
TX
Dec
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pleasant Grove Cemetery
Gholson, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She will be truly missed. I loved our visits and watching church videos of Rev. Clater. Love you Lil mama
Anita Mcceary
December 19, 2020
Mrs. Duffey you will be missed! You always made me feel like family and I will be eternally grateful to you for your love. I now know we have a guardian angel watching out for us. May God bless and comfort the family at this time but know we are here for anything you need now or later!
Celeste Bonnick
December 18, 2020
Missing my favorite Aunt already! Sharing a memory, Mrs. Duffeys' (that is what I called her) phone number was the first phone number I memorized as a child. I called her several times a day, she never rushed me off the phone, she always had time to talk to me. I will always cherish our times together and the many things she taught me. Love, Love, Love. Continued blessing and miracle to Shirley, LaShinda, and Diamond.
Sarah Bush
December 17, 2020
