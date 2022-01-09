Freddie M. Pilant
Oct. 16, 1929 - Jan. 5, 2022
Freddie Murrell Pilant, 92, of Waco went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 20, in the chapel of OakCrest Funeral Home with Bros. Mike Chance and David Fuller officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family respectfully requests that those in attendance wear a face mask.
Freddie was born October 16, 1929, in Clifton, Texas, to Earl Henderson Pilant and Edna Jewell May Pilant. He grew up in the Clifton area and attended area schools. He met and married Wanda Marie Samuelson on October 9, 1948, in Clifton. Together they lived in Clifton until 1979 when they relocated to Waco to be closer to children and grandchildren.
Freddie spent most of his work life in sales where he enjoyed interacting with his customers. On his days off, he could be found on the golf course with family and friends. Freddie loved his family and he loved the Lord. Together with Wanda, they practiced the message of Proverbs 22:6, "train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it."
Freddie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 68 years, Wanda; brother, Junior Pilant; sister, Faylene Sexton; grandson, Nathan Lee Pilant; and granddaughter, Karla Denise Warren.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Warren and husband, Billy; sons, Terry Pilant and wife, Wanda, Randy Pilant and wife, Carol; grandchildren, Keith Warren and wife, Zita, Mark Pilant and wife, Jamie, Jason Pilant, Gary Pilant and wife, Christie, Greg Pilant and wife, Brittany; 13 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mark Pilant, Jason Pilant, Gary Pilant, Greg Pilant, Nickolas Warren and Lance Pilant.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 19, 2022.