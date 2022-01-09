Menu
Freddie M. Pilant
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Freddie M. Pilant

Oct. 16, 1929 - Jan. 5, 2022

Freddie Murrell Pilant, 92, of Waco went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 20, in the chapel of OakCrest Funeral Home with Bros. Mike Chance and David Fuller officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family respectfully requests that those in attendance wear a face mask.

Freddie was born October 16, 1929, in Clifton, Texas, to Earl Henderson Pilant and Edna Jewell May Pilant. He grew up in the Clifton area and attended area schools. He met and married Wanda Marie Samuelson on October 9, 1948, in Clifton. Together they lived in Clifton until 1979 when they relocated to Waco to be closer to children and grandchildren.

Freddie spent most of his work life in sales where he enjoyed interacting with his customers. On his days off, he could be found on the golf course with family and friends. Freddie loved his family and he loved the Lord. Together with Wanda, they practiced the message of Proverbs 22:6, "train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it."

Freddie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 68 years, Wanda; brother, Junior Pilant; sister, Faylene Sexton; grandson, Nathan Lee Pilant; and granddaughter, Karla Denise Warren.

He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Warren and husband, Billy; sons, Terry Pilant and wife, Wanda, Randy Pilant and wife, Carol; grandchildren, Keith Warren and wife, Zita, Mark Pilant and wife, Jamie, Jason Pilant, Gary Pilant and wife, Christie, Greg Pilant and wife, Brittany; 13 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Mark Pilant, Jason Pilant, Gary Pilant, Greg Pilant, Nickolas Warren and Lance Pilant.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Jan
13
Service
1:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Carol, Gary and the Pilant Family, I am truly sorry for your loss. May your faith give you comfort during this time.
Jeanne Beals
January 12, 2022
Just want to say my thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Freddie was a special person I am honored to have known him. So sorry for your loss.
Vickie Bigham
Other
January 11, 2022
My love, thoughts and prayers to you all during this time. I will be thinking about you all. I love youall very much.
Steve Rosentreter-Rosentreter-Rosentreter-Grapevine
Friend
January 10, 2022
