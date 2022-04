Gail Susan StewartJan. 25, 1950 - April 13, 2022Gail Susan Stewart, 72, of Waco, passed away, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 21, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco 76708.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com