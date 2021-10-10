Galyn Musil
Sept. 17, 1936 - Oct. 3, 2021
Galyn Otto Musil, 85, of China Spring, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Galyn was born September 17, 1936, in Waterville, KS, to Otto and Clara Musil. After graduating from Waterville High School, Galyn joined the armed services where he spent a year in South Korea with the US Army. Galyn then returned home to work the family business with his father.
While working in Western Kansas he met the love of his life, Beverly. They married on January 5, 1958, and resided in Waterville, KS. They moved to Waco with their three sons in 1972. It was then that Galyn began a successful career as a local businessman. He owned and operated "LaVonne Beauty Supply" for the next 30 years. After retiring, he enjoyed working at Extraco Bank in Waco. Then he retired for a second time. He enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time at home with Beverly.
Galyn was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Beverly Musil; parents, Otto and Clara Musil; sister, Arlyss and husband, Bob; and grandson, Brandon "Lee" Musil.
He is survived by his sons, Darwin Musil of China Spring, Todd Musil and wife, Bridgette of China Spring, and J.W. Musil and wife, Nina of Crawford; four grandchildren, Este Musil, Sterling Ward and husband, Neil, Branch Musil and wife, Melissa, and Amber "Nichole" Staha and husband, Jacob; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Marcy Schwartz and husband, Nolan of Montgomery.
The family will be honoring Galyn and Beverly with a joint memorial service at a date to be determined.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.