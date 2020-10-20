Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Gary Wayne Bradshaw, 74, of Waco, passed away Wednesday October 14, 2020, at his home. Gary was born on August 4, 1946, in Prairie Hill, Texas, to William and Eula Allen Bradshaw. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., October 22, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation (Come and Go) will be from 10 a.m. to Noon at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Bellmead Funeral Home
