Gary P. Ehlers



August 15, 1937 - April 21, 2022



Gerhard Paul Ehlers, 84, of Riesel, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side.



Gary was born August 15, 1937, in Riesel, McLennan County, Texas, the son of Edwin William Ehlers, Sr. and Annie Dyck Ehlers. He was baptized and confirmed at Friedens Evangelical Church in Riesel. He was a 1956 graduate of Riesel High School.



He married Laverne (Polly) Stodghill on November 15, 1958. He worked at Pure Milk and then, in 1963, he went to work at Central Freight Lines. He retired from there in 1997. His passions and hobbies included playing and coaching baseball, swapping old cars, metal detecting, and playing dominoes.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mildred Ehlers Brown, and brothers, E.W. Ehlers, Jr., and Ronald W. Ehlers.



He is survived by wife, Laverne (Polly) Ehlers; son, Keith Ehlers and wife, Connie of Riesel, and daughter, Beth Ehlers Scott of Hewitt. His grandchildren, who lovingly called him Paw Paw: Todd Ehlers and wife, Katherine; Benjamin Ehlers and wife, Leslie; Laura Ehlers Bullock and husband Brian, Meagan Scott Thurston, and Haley Scott Berryman. Also eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.



Arrangements are pending at Littlepage Funeral Home, Mart, Texas.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 22, 2022.