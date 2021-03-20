Gary Smith
Dec. 27, 1961 - March 9, 2021
Gary Smith died in on March 9, 2021 in Waco, TX, at the age of 59. Gary is survived by his mother, Floretta; his twin brother, Terry; two sisters, Jacqueline and Deborah; four nieces; four nephews; his three dogs, Scooby, Bella, and Cricket, and his cat, Helen. Gary was born on December 27, 1961, in Waco, TX. He worked as an LVN at the VA and in home healthcare before being a caregiver to his mother. He was very active in the Waco Gay Community and was loved by many people. A celebration of life is scheduled at 2 p.m., April 17, at Metropolitan Community Church. Reverend Charley Garrison will officiate the ceremony. Please contact Kasey Neimeier at [email protected]
for more information.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 20, 2021.