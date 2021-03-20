Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Smith
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
Gary Smith

Dec. 27, 1961 - March 9, 2021

Gary Smith died in on March 9, 2021 in Waco, TX, at the age of 59. Gary is survived by his mother, Floretta; his twin brother, Terry; two sisters, Jacqueline and Deborah; four nieces; four nephews; his three dogs, Scooby, Bella, and Cricket, and his cat, Helen. Gary was born on December 27, 1961, in Waco, TX. He worked as an LVN at the VA and in home healthcare before being a caregiver to his mother. He was very active in the Waco Gay Community and was loved by many people. A celebration of life is scheduled at 2 p.m., April 17, at Metropolitan Community Church. Reverend Charley Garrison will officiate the ceremony. Please contact Kasey Neimeier at [email protected] for more information.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
17
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Metropolitan Community Church
TX
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
so sorry to hear of Garys passing .we went to school together .Go waco tigers class of of 1980 .
robert ashley
March 22, 2021
You will be missed until we meet again, my friend. Prayers of comfort for all family and friends.
Alicia Parrish
March 20, 2021
You were more than my friend. You were family to us. We will never forget you. Love you my sweet friend.
Brandy Neimeier
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results