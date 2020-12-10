Gary Lynn Straka
February 21, 1946 - November 7, 2020
Gary Lynn Straka passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Friday, December 11, at Oakwood Cemetery.
Gary was born February 21, 1946, in Gatesville, Texas, to Leonard and Jamie Straka. Upon graduating from University High School, he proudly served in the U. S. Marine Corps. Upon discharge, he attended MCC and graduated from The University of North Texas. At the time of his retirement, he was co-owner of Penrod Medical Equipment in Salisbury, North Carolina.
Gary was an outdoor adventurer, and avid motorcyclist and a fan of Baylor athletics and the Dallas Cowboys. He was also a lifelong member of the Baptist faith.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.