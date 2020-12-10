Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Lynn Straka
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Gary Lynn Straka

February 21, 1946 - November 7, 2020

Gary Lynn Straka passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Friday, December 11, at Oakwood Cemetery.

Gary was born February 21, 1946, in Gatesville, Texas, to Leonard and Jamie Straka. Upon graduating from University High School, he proudly served in the U. S. Marine Corps. Upon discharge, he attended MCC and graduated from The University of North Texas. At the time of his retirement, he was co-owner of Penrod Medical Equipment in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Gary was an outdoor adventurer, and avid motorcyclist and a fan of Baylor athletics and the Dallas Cowboys. He was also a lifelong member of the Baptist faith.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.