Gayle Louise BowersJune 3, 1947 - June 24, 2021Gayle Louise Bowers, 74, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021.Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Monday, June 28, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow in China Spring Cemetery.Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 27, at the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com