Gaylon Threadgill
Nov. 22, 1954 - March 25, 2022
Gaylon Threadgill, 67, took Jesus by the hand on Friday evening, March 25, 2022, after a brief but valiant battle with cancer. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, at Meadowbrook Baptist Church with Rev. Cary Killough officiating. Visitation will be after the service. It is requested, in honor of Gaylon and his wife Paula's love of the beach, to wear blue or a Hawaiian type shirt. The guest book can be accessed at www.gracegardensfh.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2022.