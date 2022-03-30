Menu
Gaylon Threadgill
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 2 2022
11:00a.m.
Meadowbrook Baptist Church
Gaylon Threadgill

Nov. 22, 1954 - March 25, 2022

Gaylon Threadgill, 67, took Jesus by the hand on Friday evening, March 25, 2022, after a brief but valiant battle with cancer. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 2, at Meadowbrook Baptist Church with Rev. Cary Killough officiating. Visitation will be after the service. It is requested, in honor of Gaylon and his wife Paula's love of the beach, to wear blue or a Hawaiian type shirt. The guest book can be accessed at www.gracegardensfh.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2022.
