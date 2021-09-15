Gaylon Wilcox
August 25, 1951 - Sept. 5, 2021
Gaylon Wilcox, 70, of Moody, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 5, 2021. The family will hold a memorial service, officiated by Dr. Greg Nichols, at 10 a.m., Friday, September 17, at Eddy Cemetery, located at 9823 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Eddy, TX 76524.
He was born August 25, 1951, to Willis C. and Monnie J. (Cashion) Wilcox. He graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School. He lived in the Eddy area all of his life. He followed in the family business at Cashion & Wilcox Concrete Contractors. He retired from McLennan County Road and Bridge Precinct I. His hobbies included golf, BBQ cookoffs, and attending Texas Longhorn football games.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Debbie Wilcox; brother, Halbert Wilcox and wife, Gloria; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his dog, Bella.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society
.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.