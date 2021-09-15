Menu
Gaylon Wilcox
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home - Temple
500 W Barton Ave
Temple, TX
Gaylon Wilcox

August 25, 1951 - Sept. 5, 2021

Gaylon Wilcox, 70, of Moody, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 5, 2021. The family will hold a memorial service, officiated by Dr. Greg Nichols, at 10 a.m., Friday, September 17, at Eddy Cemetery, located at 9823 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Eddy, TX 76524.

He was born August 25, 1951, to Willis C. and Monnie J. (Cashion) Wilcox. He graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School. He lived in the Eddy area all of his life. He followed in the family business at Cashion & Wilcox Concrete Contractors. He retired from McLennan County Road and Bridge Precinct I. His hobbies included golf, BBQ cookoffs, and attending Texas Longhorn football games.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Debbie Wilcox; brother, Halbert Wilcox and wife, Gloria; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his dog, Bella.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.

Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home - Temple
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gaylon, you will be missed in so many ways! Your smile, your laugh and those big blue eyes! I could always count on baking a German chocolate cake for you if we were having fund raiser. Boy did you love those! Rest in peace!
Cecelia Neal
Friend
September 17, 2021
Great guy, he taught me his techniques of bbq, always there to help... Hook Em my Friend!
Craig
September 16, 2021
Character, Integrity, Ethics, Compassion. You excelled in all. Man We Had Lots Of Fun Together. Rest In Peace My Best Buddy......
Charles Johnson
September 16, 2021
