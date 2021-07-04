Gelene Neckar
Oct. 23, 1936 - June 25, 2021
Gelene Cantrell Neckar, 84, of Waco, passed away peacefully Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home. Memorial services will be at a later date.
Gelene was born October 23, 1936, to Roy and Ruth (Ewing) Cantrell in Corsicana, Texas. Gelene married Johnnie Neckar and made their home in Waco. She worked as a regional manager at Wally's Card and Party Shop for 20+ years until her retirement at 80 years old. Gelene loved cooking and baking, especially for her grandchildren. She always had treats ready for them.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother; and two sisters.
Gelene is survived by her daughter, Becky Clifton and husband, Johnny; sons, Johnny Neckar and Jerry Neckar; grandchildren, Johnnie Neckar, Kristina Neckar Coleman, Courtney Finn, Megan Baker; great-grandchildren, Addison Baker, Hadley Baker, Cora Finn; sister, Teresa Portwood; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.