Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gelene Neckar
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Gelene Neckar

Oct. 23, 1936 - June 25, 2021

Gelene Cantrell Neckar, 84, of Waco, passed away peacefully Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home. Memorial services will be at a later date.

Gelene was born October 23, 1936, to Roy and Ruth (Ewing) Cantrell in Corsicana, Texas. Gelene married Johnnie Neckar and made their home in Waco. She worked as a regional manager at Wally's Card and Party Shop for 20+ years until her retirement at 80 years old. Gelene loved cooking and baking, especially for her grandchildren. She always had treats ready for them.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother; and two sisters.

Gelene is survived by her daughter, Becky Clifton and husband, Johnny; sons, Johnny Neckar and Jerry Neckar; grandchildren, Johnnie Neckar, Kristina Neckar Coleman, Courtney Finn, Megan Baker; great-grandchildren, Addison Baker, Hadley Baker, Cora Finn; sister, Teresa Portwood; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.