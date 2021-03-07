To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Rest in peace old dear
Keith Dempsey
March 10, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss.
Mr. HUEY will be missed.
Marvin Donnell
March 9, 2021
Sorry to hear about Gene. He was a great friend and mentor to me over the years. He taught me a hell of a lot about the sheet metal and a/c business. Always enjoyed working with him as he always had a good joke to tell!
John Ondrej
Friend
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear Gene passed away. He was a nice guy. My condolences.
Betty Willis
March 7, 2021
So very sorry to read this and to learn of your Dad´s passing. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.