Gene Huey
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Gene Huey

Dec. 11, 1927 - March 5, 2021

Gerald Eugene "Gene" Huey, 93, passed away, Friday, March 5, 2021. Services are pending.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in peace old dear
Keith Dempsey
March 10, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss. Mr. HUEY will be missed.
Marvin Donnell
March 9, 2021
Sorry to hear about Gene. He was a great friend and mentor to me over the years. He taught me a hell of a lot about the sheet metal and a/c business. Always enjoyed working with him as he always had a good joke to tell!
John Ondrej
Friend
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear Gene passed away. He was a nice guy. My condolences.
Betty Willis
March 7, 2021
So very sorry to read this and to learn of your Dad´s passing. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Kim Felty Pearson
March 7, 2021
