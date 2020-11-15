George 'Dub' Moore
Feb. 22, 1933 - Nov. 11, 2020
George W. "Dub" Moore, age 87, a longtime resident of Waco, passed away Wednesday morning in a local nursing home. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, George had served in the United States Navy. He married Jhonnie Moore in 1959 in Fort Worth and moved to Waco in 1963 where he was the Vice President and General Manager for the O'Grady Container Company for over 30 years before retiring in the late 1990s. He was a Master Mason and a member of the Fidelis Lodge #1127 in Waco and the Karem Shrine Temple. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jhonnie, in 2000; and by his two sisters, Lura Lee Holcomb and Pauline Fowler; and two brothers, Bill Moore and Wayne Moore.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kerry and Diana Moore of Plano, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Liana Moore of Robinson, TX. He is also survived by his three granddaughters, Katherine Hengst of Gatesville, TX; Kristen Davis of McKinney, TX; and Ashley Smith of McKinney, TX; and two grandsons, Jonathan Moore of Plano, TX; and Matthew Arrambide of Fort Bragg, N.C. He has six great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Waco Memorial Park with Military Honors. Visitation will be one hour prior at Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel. Please visit www.wacofhmp.com
for more information.
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.