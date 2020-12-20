George B. Neel
April 4, 1945 - Dec. 13, 2020
George Brooks Neel, 75, passed from this life on December 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., December 30, at New Road Church of Christ. The service will be livestreamed on the church's website starting at 12:40 p.m., that day, newroadchurchofchrist.org
George Neel was born April 4, 1945, in Waco to Alfred and Martha Neel. He graduated from Richfield High in 1963 then attended Abilene Christian University where he met his true love, Pat Patterson, in "the Bean". They were married on July 27, 1968, in Dallas, recently celebrating 52 years of marriage.
George served as a salesman, district manager, and sub-regional manager for Combined American Insurance Company for 20 years. After retiring, he managed Al's Cleaners in West, Texas, which had been established by his father.
Being the fourth child of six, George reveled in being part of a large Christian family. He was baptized into Christ at Columbus Avenue Church of Christ and was a current member of New Road Church of Christ.
George had a humorous personality and a great enthusiasm for life. He enjoyed several activities such as coaching Little League, sporting events, oil and acrylic painting, gardening, his Civil War collection and studying the Bible. George was a great encourager, always interested in other people. It was a joy to talk to George because he made worries and problems seem less so, for his faith in God was great.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Alfred Neel, and his brother, Al Neel, Jr.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia Neel of Lorena; sons, George Neel, Jr., and wife, Marla, of Euless, and Grant Neel of Lorena; and daughter, Jennifer Beard of Lorena. Poppy is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Trevor and Haley Beard, Bryson and Garrison Neel, and bonus grandson, Haden Beard. Other survivors include his four sisters, Marjorie Peters of West, Lana Zahirniak of Waco, Diane and husband, Gary Parma, of West, and Debbie and husband, Steve Dunn, of Hewitt; and sister-in-law, Wanda Neel of Edmond, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or the Lorena Volunteer Fire Department.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2020.