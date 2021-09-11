George G.W. Rhodes
June 2, 1937 - August 2, 2021
George Wayne "G.W." Rhodes went to be with Jesus, and his beloved Bebe, on Monday, August 2, 2021, at the age of 84. He was born and raised in Brushy Creek (East), Texas, the only child of George Henry Rhodes and Mary Agnes Jowell. He was baptized in Mills Lake around the age of seven and graduated High School in 1955.
G.W. and Bebe married in 1964, brought their family to Bellmead and have lived here ever since. Their children are Herb Cross, Chris Cross (deceased), Nicholas, LaNelle, Charles and Kirby Rhodes, Melinda Bowman, Doug Walton and their families. G.W. and Bebe often had their home open to others and claimed many others as 'their own'.
In order to provide for his family, G.W. worked for Brown & Root over 13 years as a crane operator on oil rigs all over the world. He worked in Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, India, the North Sea, Bahrain and on the Alaskan Pipeline. At one time, the family ran a Gulf gas station on Bellmead Drive for a few years.
His dream, though, was to be an Owner/Operator of his own Trucking Company. He was blessed to see this dream become a reality. G.W. Rhodes Trucking, Inc., was in business 29.5 years as a Contracted Service Provider for FedEx Ground. It was a matter of pride to G.W. that for 28 of those years, he was the only CSP out of the Waco terminal.
G.W. was a 50+ year member in good standing with the Bellmead Masonic Lodge #1329, an Endowed Life Member of the Waco Scottish Rite, a Waco Commandery Knights Templar, a Karem Shriner and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. He was proud to be associated with these organizations. If you wish to make a contribution of any kind in honor of G.W., please do so to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
.
Everyone who knew G.W. knew he was quite the storyteller, liked to play poker and had a collection of over 500 shot glasses he liked to show off. He did not retire until age 78 and expected everyone else to work as hard as he did. His proudest accomplishment, though, was his 55 years of 'wedded bliss' with Bebe.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday afternoon, September 12, in the Chapel at Bellmead Funeral Home. Visitation with the Family will begin at 1 p.m. and the Service will start at 2 p.m. There will be no graveside service.
].
Active and Honorary Pallbearers include David Milhoan, Rusty Snider, Sam Davidsaver, Blaine Schulte, Tracy Wright, Roy Everidge, Bud Fisher and Dan Tummins.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.