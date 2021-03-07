George Walton Strickland, Jr.



August 27, 1931 - February 10, 2021



George Walton Strickland, Jr. was born on August 27, 1931, in Waco, TX, to George Walton and Leda Derr Strickland. He went to be with his Lord Jesus on February 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Olin P. Strickland and wife, Dee, and Dr. Conwell G. Strickland and wife, Roma.



He will be sorely missed by his wife of 70 years, Jane Vinson Strickland; their children, Suanne Strickland Barrett, Donald Wayne Strickland and wife, Jo Ann, Conwell Wilbourn Strickland and wife, Kathy, Walt Strickland and wife, Tatyana; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to whom he was their devoted 'Poppaw'.



After graduation from Waco High School in 1949, he enrolled in Baylor University and began studies to be an electrical engineer. During the Korean Conflict, he was honored to serve in the US Air Force.



Following his military service, he graduated from Texas Wesleyan University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.



Walton was a devoted minister and pastor to Baptist churches from the Gulf Coast of Texas to British Columbia. Wherever they lived, he served the whole community however he was needed. Sometimes he served as a Volunteer Fire Fighter, an EMT and ambulance driver.



Walton and Jane not only reared their four children, but also shared their home frequently with children in need of stability.



After retirement from fulltime ministry, Walton and Jane volunteered with Texas Baptist Men building new churches, repairing storm damaged churches and distributing aid in disaster areas.



Walton then spent 12 years as a volunteer for the Waco Police Department's Victims Services Unit.



A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., March 27, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, Waco, TX.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Walton's memory can be directed to:



Texas Baptist Men



5351 Catron Dr.



Dallas, TX 75227



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.