George UptmorSept. 16, 1933 - April 14, 2022George J. Uptmor, age 88, of Waco, Texas passed away on April 14, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, April 24, 2022, at OakCrest Funeral Home in Waco, Texas from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.George was born on September 16, 1933, to Jim and Irene Dora (Kophal) Uptmor in Tours, Tx. At 19, he enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean War, where he proudly served 10 years and was stationed on two ships: U.S.S. Randolph and U.S.S. Valley Forge along naval air stations in Jacksonville, Fl, Corpus Christi, Tx and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. After leaving the Navy, George worked for the United States Post office for 31 years and while working at the Post Office, he was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. He then worked as a security guard for 5 ½ years until 1993.George was preceded in death by his wife, Chiyoko "Connie" Uptmor.He is survived by his children; Johnny Stead and wife, Melissa of Waco, Carol Fox of Round Rock, Tx, Burnadett "Barney" Stead of Waco, Tx, Justin Stead of Waco, Tx and Gena Stead of Whitney, Tx; his dear friend, Dera Heard; and beloved cats, Speedy and Red.