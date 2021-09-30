Menu
George Wallace
1928 - 2021
1928
2021
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
George Wallace

Feb. 22, 1928 - Sept. 27, 2021

George Washington Wallace, 93, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, after a brief illness. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, October 4, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N Robinson Dr., Waco. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 5, at Cottonwood Cemetery with Pastor David Cozart officiating.

George was born February 22, 1928, to Ira E. and Nettye (Smith) Wallace in Waco, Texas. He was the youngest of six children. He graduated from Waco High School in 1947. George served as Communications Sargent in the 36th Division of the Texas National Guard from 1948 to 1955. George married Grace Wedemeyer on July 6, 1956. They were members of Meadowbrook Baptist Church for many years, and they loved their Adult IV Sunday School Class. They enjoyed going to movies and Baylor Sporting events.

George worked as a film director for KWTX from 1955 to 1968. He retired from Curry Office Supply in 1999 after working there for 24 years. George was a member of the Downtown Kiwanis Club and served as President from 1989 to 1990. He worked Baylor athletics for 21 years and enjoyed every minute of it.

George was a wonderful dad and grandfather, he will be missed dearly.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Grace Wallace.

George is survived by his children, Nancy Polley and husband, David, Jennifer Sanchez and husband, Abel; adult grandchildren, Melissa Kelsey, Laura Crider, Abel Sanchez III (Tre), and Drew Sanchez; younger grandchildren, Sarah Polley and Luke Polley; along with six great-grandchildren with another one on the way.

The family would like to thank Catherine Noel and Visiting Angels for their compassion and care.

Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Oct
5
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Cottonwood Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
