Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Georgie Ann Eberhardt
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Georgie Ann Eberhardt

April 16, 1925 - December 20, 2021

Georgie Ann Eberhardt passed away December 20, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born in Seaton, Texas, on April 16, 1925, the daughter of Joe Henry and Frances Ann (Pechal) Kamas.

Georgie attended Seaton and Temple schools. She was married to Henry Eberhardt August 1, 1953, and treasured their life together for over 62 years. Georgie retired from the support services of the Waco Police Department after nearly 30 years. She enjoyed her time at the Police Department, and she especially enjoyed the special relationships she developed with the administrative staff and the officers whom she referred to as her "kids." Georgie was a member of First Methodist Waco.

One of the joys of Georgie's life was being called Granny by her "little bitties." Her homemade soup, cookies, Dr. Peppers and freezer of Blue Bell ice cream will never be forgotten.

Georgie was preceded in death by her husband Henry; her parents; and two brothers, Henry Kamas and wife Jo, Edwin Kamas and wife Mildred; and first husband, Gilbert Boehme who died of Polio in 1948.

Georgie is survived by daughter, Carol Macsas of Waco; son, Ron Eberhardt and wife, Donna, of Coppell; grandchildren, Michelle Sayre and husband, Scott, Matthew Eberhardt and wife, Diana, Leeann Watkins and husband, John, Franze Eberhardt, Kristen Reynolds and husband, Daniel; great-grandchildren, Luke, James, Caleb and Noah George (born December 23, 2021) Eberhardt; Henry and Madeline Watkins; Charlotte and Abigail Reynolds; several nieces.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date according to her wishes.

The family is grateful to Lutheran Sunset Ministries in Clifton for the outstanding loving care they provided Georgie the past two years. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Sunset Ministries or First Methodist Waco.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I'm so sorry for your loss. My sympathy and prayers are with the family. I worked with Georgie in the early 70's at the police department. She was the sweetest lady and immediately took me under her wing. We shared the same birthday, so that created another bond. We would stay in touch with each other every April. She would always beat me to make our birthday call. I won a few times. It had been a while since I had talked with her, but I never forgot her.
Hope Dominguez-Reese
Work
January 3, 2022
Sorry for your loss. I was a WPD Commander and worked with Georgie. She was so good at her job as the budget person of the PD. She was so loyal to the department and to the command staff she worked for. More then that she was such a good person. Never negative, always spoke in positive tones. I don't believe I ever heard her speak down about anyone. RIP Georgie.
Eldon Swenson
Work
December 28, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Georgie and I worked together in the Planning Unit at Waco PD. Sweetest lady with a kind spirit. I never saw or knew her to be angry. She knew her work and was trusted by everyone with anything. She was my support and my friend. I know where her spirit lives and I'll see her again. My prayers are for you and your family for comfort and peace. With love in Christ, Brent
Brent Stroman
Work
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results