Georgie Ann EberhardtApril 16, 1925 - December 20, 2021Georgie Ann Eberhardt passed away December 20, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born in Seaton, Texas, on April 16, 1925, the daughter of Joe Henry and Frances Ann (Pechal) Kamas.Georgie attended Seaton and Temple schools. She was married to Henry Eberhardt August 1, 1953, and treasured their life together for over 62 years. Georgie retired from the support services of the Waco Police Department after nearly 30 years. She enjoyed her time at the Police Department, and she especially enjoyed the special relationships she developed with the administrative staff and the officers whom she referred to as her "kids." Georgie was a member of First Methodist Waco.One of the joys of Georgie's life was being called Granny by her "little bitties." Her homemade soup, cookies, Dr. Peppers and freezer of Blue Bell ice cream will never be forgotten.Georgie was preceded in death by her husband Henry; her parents; and two brothers, Henry Kamas and wife Jo, Edwin Kamas and wife Mildred; and first husband, Gilbert Boehme who died of Polio in 1948.Georgie is survived by daughter, Carol Macsas of Waco; son, Ron Eberhardt and wife, Donna, of Coppell; grandchildren, Michelle Sayre and husband, Scott, Matthew Eberhardt and wife, Diana, Leeann Watkins and husband, John, Franze Eberhardt, Kristen Reynolds and husband, Daniel; great-grandchildren, Luke, James, Caleb and Noah George (born December 23, 2021) Eberhardt; Henry and Madeline Watkins; Charlotte and Abigail Reynolds; several nieces.A private family memorial service will be held at a later date according to her wishes.The family is grateful to Lutheran Sunset Ministries in Clifton for the outstanding loving care they provided Georgie the past two years. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Sunset Ministries or First Methodist Waco.