Gerald Ray Burch



Oct. 19, 1949 - Dec. 18, 2020



Former Waco resident Gerald Ray (Jerry) Burch left this life on December 18, 2020, at his sister's house in Buchanan Dam, Texas.



Jerry was born in Rosebud, Texas, but grew up in Waco. He attended Richfield High School, graduating in 1968. Jerry moved to Washington State in 1990. He loved the Pacific Northwest, and spoke about his time there often. Jerry was a jack-of-all trades, and in Washington, found his niche in hotel maintenance, becoming maintenance manager over three large hotels. He returned to Texas in 2008. The last few years, he lived near his brother, Jim, in LaVernia, Texas, in order to be closer to him during his final days. Sadly, Jim passed away in January of this year.



Jerry loved country music, dancing and shooting pool, camping, the beach at Port Aransas, and being with family and friends. He especially loved being with his grandkids. In recent years, the love of his life, and his constant companion, was his red Alaskan Husky, Rosa.



Jerry leaves behind a daughter, Melissa Kay Burch Zuniga of Waco, and two grandchildren, Francisco Zuniga, and Jade Zuniga, also of Waco; sons, Craig and Cameron Burch; and several other grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Tommie Burch Regian and her husband, Burnie, of Buchanan Dam; and his sister, Beth Burch of Polson, MT; in addition to many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Elizabeth Burch of Waco, and earlier this year by his older brother, Jim Burch, of Lavernia, TX.



There will be no services at this time due to Covid-19.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.