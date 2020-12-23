Former Waco resident Gerald Ray (Jerry) Burch left this life on December 18, 2020, at his sister's house in Buchanan Dam, Texas.
Jerry was born in Rosebud, Texas, but grew up in Waco. He attended Richfield High School, graduating in 1968. Jerry moved to Washington State in 1990. He loved the Pacific Northwest, and spoke about his time there often. Jerry was a jack-of-all trades, and in Washington, found his niche in hotel maintenance, becoming maintenance manager over three large hotels. He returned to Texas in 2008. The last few years, he lived near his brother, Jim, in LaVernia, Texas, in order to be closer to him during his final days. Sadly, Jim passed away in January of this year.
Jerry loved country music, dancing and shooting pool, camping, the beach at Port Aransas, and being with family and friends. He especially loved being with his grandkids. In recent years, the love of his life, and his constant companion, was his red Alaskan Husky, Rosa.
Jerry leaves behind a daughter, Melissa Kay Burch Zuniga of Waco, and two grandchildren, Francisco Zuniga, and Jade Zuniga, also of Waco; sons, Craig and Cameron Burch; and several other grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Tommie Burch Regian and her husband, Burnie, of Buchanan Dam; and his sister, Beth Burch of Polson, MT; in addition to many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Elizabeth Burch of Waco, and earlier this year by his older brother, Jim Burch, of Lavernia, TX.
There will be no services at this time due to Covid-19.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Sorry for your loss. From Dean-Highland to Richfield with Jerry.
Richard Bianchi
December 26, 2020
I remember Jerry's good looking face, great dimples, and how I wish I could know him better. This was back as a young girl when my cousin Butch and Tommie were first together. He was a sweet guy. I am so sorry for your loss Tommie. Peace and Blessings to you and Butch. Much love, Judy
Butch
Judy Lanier
December 25, 2020
Jerry was on of the happiest easy going men that I have ever known! Never a cross word. I am so sorry to hear
Pat Berg
December 23, 2020
Tommie, you have my deepest sympathy in the passing of your brother. Brothers are a treasure and so good to have. God's Blessing you and the family