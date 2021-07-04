Geraldine R. Richards
Jan. 19, 1931 - June 30, 2021
Geraldine Rutherford Richards, 90, of Waco passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at a local nursing facility. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 9, at Kirk Cemetery in Limestone County.
Geraldine was born in Limestone County on January 19, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan R. Richards; and granddaughter, Destiny Joy Richards.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.