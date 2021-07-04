Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Geraldine R. Richards
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Geraldine R. Richards

Jan. 19, 1931 - June 30, 2021

Geraldine Rutherford Richards, 90, of Waco passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at a local nursing facility. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 9, at Kirk Cemetery in Limestone County.

Geraldine was born in Limestone County on January 19, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan R. Richards; and granddaughter, Destiny Joy Richards.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Kirk Cemetery
Limestone County, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
