Geraldine Stach Smith
July 4, 1931 - March 31, 2022
Geraldine (Gerry) Stach Smith, age 90, of Tyler, Texas left to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Gerry was born July 4, 1931 in Cleveland, Oklahoma to parents George and Edna Stach. She was a loving and doting mother, grandmother great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother; who loved spending time with her beautiful family. She enjoyed antiquing in china, flatware and furniture in her retirement. Gerry, a long-time resident of Waco, Texas worked at Texas State Technical College (TSTC) for many years and was a dedicated member of the Crestview Church of Christ. She will be truly missed by all of those she met and knew her.
Gerry was preceded in death by her parents, George and Edna Stach; two brothers, Lyman Stach and Vernon Stach; two sisters, Margaret Louise Stach and Geneva McSwane; and son, Mark Smith.
She is survived by her children, J.B. Swain of Mabank TX, and Richard Swain of Karnack TX; two sisters, Lee Hodges and Mary Lou McKissick both of North Richland Hills, TX; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel at Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland OK. Followed by a burial at the Woodland Cemetery, located in Cleveland, OK.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Gerry Stach at https://texas.preventblindness.org
or a charity of your choice.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.