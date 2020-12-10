Menu
Gil Gonzales
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Gil Gonzales

Sept. 1, 1943 - Dec. 4, 2020

Gil Gonzales, of Waco, was called home on December 4, 2020. Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, December 11, at St. Louis Catholic Church. A private gravesite service will follow afterwards. Please follow Covid-19 guidelines. Mask and social distance requirements will be followed.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Louis Catholic Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
