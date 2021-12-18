Gilbert W. Londenberg
July 16, 1938 - December 15, 2021
Gilbert William Londenberg, 83, of Riesel, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 15, 2021, after a courageous battle with a brain tumor. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Mon., Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Riesel.
Gilbert was born on July 16, 1938, in Amarillo, Texas, to Charles and Alwina (Steinfeld) Londenberg. He was baptized on August 14, 1938, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amarillo. He was confirmed at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Waco on April 6, 1952. His confirmation hymn is "Let Me Be Thine Forever" and his confirmation verse is Romans 1:16: "I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ; for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that believes."
Gilbert married Ethel Mae Boeche on June 23, 1962, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Riesel, and they lived their entire married life in Riesel.
Gilbert graduated from University High School in 1956. He served in the Navy as an Electronics Technician aboard USS St. Clair County (LST 1096) until he was honorably discharged in 1960. Gilbert worked at Rocketdyne in McGregor from 1960 to 1974 as an instrument technician where he was involved in the testing of rockets, some of which were used in the first moon landing. Afterwards he was employed by Texas Utilities as an instrument technician until his retirement in 1995.
Gilbert was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Riesel since 1962 where he served as Walther League counselor, Bible class leader, secretary, treasurer, elder, president, and in several other positions. He also served his community as a member of the Riesel Volunteer Fire Dept. and was Chief from 1976 to 1996.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ethel; and his three children and their families, Kelly Londenberg, wife, Christy and daughters, Alexandria and Emily; Cindy Olbrich, husband, Grant and children, Travis (wife Amanda), Andrew and Anneliese; and Dee Jeter and daughters, Anna, Sara and Zoë. He is also survived by his brothers, Edwin and David Londenberg; and sisters, Elizabeth Zoch and Juanita Londenberg; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.