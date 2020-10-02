Menu
Gilbert Lopez
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
Gilbert Lopez

Aug. 1, 1956 - Sept. 27, 2020

Gilbert Lopez, 64, of Waco passed away September 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, October 3, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., with Pastor Juan Carreon officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to service starting at 10 a.m. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required.

Gilbert retired from the Internal Revenue Service in Austin and then moved back to Waco.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph & Eva Lopez; sister, Dolores (Dodie) Maciel; brother, Johnny Lopez.

Gilbert is survived by his daughter, Ariana Lopez; three grandchildren, Aaliyha Duran, D'Alexander Duran, and Solomon Duran; sisters, Helen Aguilar and Christine Olvera; brothers, Rudolph Lopez Jr. and Louis Lopez, his twin; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Gilbert, to Riders for the Storm Charity, www.ridersforthestorm.org

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX 76706
Oct
3
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX 76706
My Deepest condolences Ariana, Louis and the entire Lopez Family. You will be deeply missed my friend. I will always cherish those crazy, fun times we all had. God Bless you & RIP my dear friend.
KATHRYN TORRES
Friend
October 1, 2020