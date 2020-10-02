Gilbert Lopez
Aug. 1, 1956 - Sept. 27, 2020
Gilbert Lopez, 64, of Waco passed away September 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, October 3, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., with Pastor Juan Carreon officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to service starting at 10 a.m. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required.
Gilbert retired from the Internal Revenue Service in Austin and then moved back to Waco.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph & Eva Lopez; sister, Dolores (Dodie) Maciel; brother, Johnny Lopez.
Gilbert is survived by his daughter, Ariana Lopez; three grandchildren, Aaliyha Duran, D'Alexander Duran, and Solomon Duran; sisters, Helen Aguilar and Christine Olvera; brothers, Rudolph Lopez Jr. and Louis Lopez, his twin; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Gilbert, to Riders for the Storm Charity, www.ridersforthestorm.org
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com