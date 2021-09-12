Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ginger L. Jean
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Ginger L. Jean

April 29, 1938 - Sept. 9, 2021

On September 9, 2021, Ginger L. Jean, 83, passed away. The world lost a great Christian woman, mama, grandmother, and great-grandmother, a teacher, a gentle soul, loving and devoted wife and friend.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, September 25, at Gerald Cemetery. Visitation will be 45 minutes prior to the service.

To celebrate her life, and in honor of her favorite color, we encourage attendees to wear orange. We also ask for those attending, please wear a mask and social distance.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.