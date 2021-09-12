Ginger L. Jean
April 29, 1938 - Sept. 9, 2021
On September 9, 2021, Ginger L. Jean, 83, passed away. The world lost a great Christian woman, mama, grandmother, and great-grandmother, a teacher, a gentle soul, loving and devoted wife and friend.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, September 25, at Gerald Cemetery. Visitation will be 45 minutes prior to the service.
To celebrate her life, and in honor of her favorite color, we encourage attendees to wear orange. We also ask for those attending, please wear a mask and social distance.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 19, 2021.