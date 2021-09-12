Gladys Becker
Nov. 29, 1929 - Sept. 10, 2021
Gladys Henrietta (Schmedthorst) Becker, 91, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 17, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2000 Clay St., Waco, with Rev. Peter Kolb officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 16, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco. The family requests that all attendees wear face coverings for visitation and funeral services.
Gladys was born November 29, 1929, to Edmund and Gertrude (Paar) Schmedthorst in Mart, Texas. She married Walter W. Becker on October 19, 1952. She was a longtime member of St. Mark Lutheran Church where she served the Lord in many capacities. After raising her children, she cared for and loved many other children throughout the years by babysitting in her home. Gladys was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, and camping. She loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Keith; brothers, Lloyd and Andy Schmedthorst; brothers-in-law, Leroy Becker and Wesley Sommerfeld; and niece, Kathy Kubitza.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Combs and husband, Michael; son, Craig Becker and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Christina Holt and husband, Andy, Joshua Combs and wife, Amber, Krislyn Posey and husband, Garrett; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Cayden, Hadley, and Jace; three stepgreat-grandchildren; along with five brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2000 Clay St., Waco, in memory of Gladys.
Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2021.