Gladys Becker
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Gladys Becker

Nov. 29, 1929 - Sept. 10, 2021

Gladys Henrietta (Schmedthorst) Becker, 91, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 17, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2000 Clay St., Waco, with Rev. Peter Kolb officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 16, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco. The family requests that all attendees wear face coverings for visitation and funeral services.

Gladys was born November 29, 1929, to Edmund and Gertrude (Paar) Schmedthorst in Mart, Texas. She married Walter W. Becker on October 19, 1952. She was a longtime member of St. Mark Lutheran Church where she served the Lord in many capacities. After raising her children, she cared for and loved many other children throughout the years by babysitting in her home. Gladys was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, and camping. She loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Keith; brothers, Lloyd and Andy Schmedthorst; brothers-in-law, Leroy Becker and Wesley Sommerfeld; and niece, Kathy Kubitza.

Gladys is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Combs and husband, Michael; son, Craig Becker and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Christina Holt and husband, Andy, Joshua Combs and wife, Amber, Krislyn Posey and husband, Garrett; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Cayden, Hadley, and Jace; three stepgreat-grandchildren; along with five brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2000 Clay St., Waco, in memory of Gladys.

Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Sep
17
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Mark Lutheran Church
2000 Clay Ave., WACO, TX
Sep
17
Burial
Chapel Hill Memorial Park
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cheryl and Craig, Know that you all have been in my thoughts and prayers in the passing of your mother. But, thank The Good Lord for her great faithfulness in Jesus, our Lord and Savior. She was a wonderful example to all who know her. As you know, she and Aunt Grace were my two godmothers; both passing this year. I was surely blessed to have these two as my godmothers. Love to you all and your families. God bless! Cousin Steve
Steven P. Paar, Tyler, TX
Family
September 16, 2021
Gladys always had the biggest smile on her face. She had a happy spirit every time we were around her. Condolences from our family and my mom, Jean Hueske.
Lesa Hueske Gage
September 13, 2021
My cousin Gladys leaves us with decades of precious memories, many of them involving laughter because of her infectious sense of humor. If Gladys was present, there was family, food and fun to be shared. I also think of her years of Ladies´ Aid service at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Gladys and Walter had a Christian home and raised three beautiful children. I´m grateful to have had Gladys in my life and will always remember her with great love.
Carol Paar Thompson
September 12, 2021
What a great sister-in-law. She was always loving and supportive and helpful to our family through everything we went through. We have so many memories and will cherish them. She was an example of a servant of Christ and left a legacy for all of us to follow. Love and prayers to all the family Aunt Julia and Gordon
Gordon and Julia Ledford
Family
September 12, 2021
