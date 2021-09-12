Cheryl and Craig, Know that you all have been in my thoughts and prayers in the passing of your mother. But, thank The Good Lord for her great faithfulness in Jesus, our Lord and Savior. She was a wonderful example to all who know her. As you know, she and Aunt Grace were my two godmothers; both passing this year. I was surely blessed to have these two as my godmothers. Love to you all and your families. God bless! Cousin Steve

Steven P. Paar, Tyler, TX Family September 16, 2021