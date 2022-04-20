Gladys Waden Hudson



July 23, 1926 - April 14, 2022



Gladys Waden Hudson passed into memory Thursday, April 14, at her home in Lakeway. She was 95.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 22, at Lake Travis United Methodist Church in Lakeway.



Gladys was born in McKinney to Robert and Gertrude Watts. After graduating from Marshall High School she attended East Texas Baptist College where she met her future husband Thomas Earl Waden, Sr. After college graduation, they both attended seminary in Fort Worth. Earl's ministry took them across the country and eventually settled back in Marshall. Earl died in 1962.



While working on her Masters Degree at Baylor University, Gladys was introduced to Jack Hudson. They married November 25, 1964. After teaching freshman English at Baylor University, Gladys took a position at SMI, Incorporated working with Paul Meyer. Jack and Gladys travelled extensively through Japan and China sharing the love of Jesus.



Gladys published several books, and a yet to be published book was on her computer at her death. Her hands were always busy, crocheting baby blankets for new babies in her church or prayer shawls for members in the hospital or shut-ins.



She taught various ages of Sunday school for many years at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, Lake Shore Baptist Church and Lake Travis United Methodist Church in Lakeway.



She is survived by sons, Tom Waden and wife, Lana of Waco, Andy/Arne Waden and wife, Pat, of Lakeway; daughters, Cynthia Joette Reed and husband, John, of Hemet, California, Jaquine Hudson Bly of Norman, Oklahoma and Patti Hudson and husband Greg Matson of Idyllwild, California; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.