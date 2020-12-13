Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glenn Ray Teakell
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wade Funeral Home
201 NW 3rd Street
Hubbard, TX
Glenn Ray Teakell

Sept. 23, 1959 - Dec. 7, 2020

Mr. Glenn Ray Teakell, 61, of Waco, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, December 14, at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard with interment to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, before the services at the funeral home.

Please sign the memorial guestbook for Ray at www.wadefuneralhome.net.

Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wade Funeral Home
201 NW 3rd Street P.O. Box 427, Hubbard, TX
Dec
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wade Funeral Home
201 NW 3rd Street P.O. Box 427, Hubbard, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wade Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wade Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Life will be a little sadder without you in it . You were a true friend . Always My thoughts and prayers for the family and dear friends of Ray. See ya later Ray
Kathy Prikryl
December 14, 2020
Rest in Peace my little brother way to early to leave us. You are forever in my heart and we will be together again someday love you.
Patsy Hoffman
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results