Glenn Ray Teakell
Sept. 23, 1959 - Dec. 7, 2020
Mr. Glenn Ray Teakell, 61, of Waco, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, December 14, at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard with interment to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, before the services at the funeral home.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.