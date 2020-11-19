Menu
Gloria Gonzales
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Gloria Gonzales

Dec. 18, 1948 - Nov. 15, 2020

Gloria Espinosa Gonzales, 71, of Robinson, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. A visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco.

Gloria was born December 18, 1948, in Waco, Texas, to Hope and Dan Espinosa Sr. She married Telesforo "Frank" Gonzales Jr. in 1968. She worked for WISD for over thirty years and finished these years at Kendrick Elementary as their cherished campus clerk. Gloria's family was the most important to her. She enjoyed playing bingo and hosting family/holiday get togethers. She spent her free time helping out at the local pantries. And let's not forget her love for her cat and dog, Bruce and Kitty. She spent a wonderful 53 years married to Frank and was a loving and providing mother to Frank T. Dan and Julian.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Frank T. Gonzales, Dan C. Gonzales; father, Dan Espinosa Sr.; sisters, Angelita Lopez, Virginia Trujillo; brother, Paul Espinosa; niece and nephew, Paula and Paul Lopez.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Frank Gonzales; son, Julian Gonzales; mother, Hope Espinosa; granddaughters, Anyssa and Alexis Suarez, Liliana Gonzales; grandson, Joshua Gonzales; brothers, Nino Barello and wife, Damaris, Danny Espinosa Jr. and wife, Lupe.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
To the family of Mrs. Gonzales my prayers are with you all. She was such a wonderful person and my children who attend Kendrick loved her and we miss her. God has an angel in his kingdom.
Marisa Espinoza
November 19, 2020