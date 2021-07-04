Gloria Kaye Turley
Jan. 23, 1960 - June 29. 2021
Gloria Kaye Turley, 61, of Waco, Texas, went into the arms of her Savior on June 29, 2021. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, at Western Heights Baptist Church, with Rev. Kip Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, at OakCrest Funeral Home.
Gloria graduated from Enid High School. She attended Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma, Central State University in Edmond, Oklahoma. Gloria graduated from North Western Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma.
She worked her dream job as a social worker for both MHMR in Waco, and Central Counties MHM in Temple. After several years of staying to help with the care of her grandmother, she worked from home with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas.
Gloria is preceded in death by her grandparents; The Rev. and Mrs. A. B. Jones and Mr. and Mrs. F. C. Turley, as well as her father, Eddie J. Turley.
She is survived by her loving mother, Wanda Turley; three sisters, Vickie Turley, Rene Turley, and Sonya Chase and husband Clint; Nieces and nephews, Shelby Chase, Kieren Chase, Aubree Chase, Jeremy Turley and wife, Kathleen, Jareth Turley, Dawson Turley, Erial Turley, and Anna Marie Turley.
Gloria loved to travel, and she loved her nieces and nephews - they were the joy of her life. Gloria was well loved by all who knew her.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.